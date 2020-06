Or Copy this URL to Share

BAUMAN, AMOS: Visitation is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene, 10621 Liberty Mills Road, Fort Wayne, Ind. A Graveside Service will follow in the Decatur Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.



