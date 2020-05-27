AMOS D. LENGACHER
AMOS D. LENGACHER, 87, of Grabill, Ind., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was a son of the late John and Lena (Miller) Lengacher. Survivors include his sister, Anna D. Lengacher of Grabill, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Peter J., Jacob, and Daniel D. Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Laveren and Martha Graber's Home, 11229 Cuba Road, Harlan (IN 46743), where viewing will be held from Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1pm until the funeral service. John Zehr officiating. Burial will take place at the Roth Road Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 27, 2020.
