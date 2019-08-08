AMOS E. LENGACHER, 60, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. He was a native and lifetime resident of New Haven, Ind. Born Sept. 1, 1958, he was a son of the late Joseph and Maggie Lengacher. Amos was a farmer and also worked at Cedar Creek Sawmill in Grabill, Ind. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Martha Lengacher; children, Darrin Lengacher, Eric and Lydiann (Schwartz) Lengacher, Jolene (Lengacher) and Jacob Schwartz; grandchildren, Heather Lengacher, Kayla and Sara Schwartz; and siblings, Marie (Lengacher) and David Steury, Jonas and Rose Mary (Raber) Lengacher, Lucy (Lengacher) and Ron Smith, Joe and Dena (Raber) Lengacher. Amos was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Raymond and Evelyn Stoll. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the family home, 8431 Milan Center Road, New Haven (IN 46774), where calling hours begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Roth Road Amish Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2019