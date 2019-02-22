Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for AMY CATHERINE CONNER CORNELL. View Sign

AMY CATHERINE CONNER CORNELL, of Wabash, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was born on Nov. 19, 1976, she leaves behind a legacy of audacious faith and generosity of spirit that will be remembered for generations. In all she did, Amy was the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. She was an enthusiastic encourager, quick to pray, and a dynamic example of how to see the hurt in others and accept them, not in spite of, but because of it. Above all else, Amy believed that Jesus could redeem all circumstances. "It would not be hyperbole to say that anyone who met Amy loved her; she had a captivating way of meeting someone once and connecting with them deeply." Those she loved would exclusively be called by nicknames instead of their given names. Amy's children, Annie, Christian and Conner Cornell, had no doubt they were cherished every moment, unconditionally. She often insisted that her husband of nearly ten years, Jonathan Cornell, was everything "true, noble, right, pure, and admirable." Amy exuberated excellence in every pursuit, receiving degrees from Purdue University, IU Law School, and Princeton Theological Seminary. Her professional accomplishments were numerous and admirable, but most importantly, they served her in her life mission to advocate for the marginalized and overlooked. As a chaplain at White's Residential and Family Services, she helped young people recognize their worth and know True Love. As Wabash Superior Court Judge, only the third in history, she was a passionate advocate of its proactive courts. Amy is survived by her husband, children; father, Merle Conner; brother, David (Laura) and their children, Cadey, Calvin, and Caleb Conner; brother, John (Melissa) and their children, Jude, and Levi Conner; Greg, Barb, and Peter Cornell; Mahmoud and Ginny Baali; and a host of Conner and Cornell family members who adored her. She was preceded in death by her mama, Judy Conner; her beloved uncle, Pete; and cousin, Sam Baali. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Honeywell Center's Ford Theater. The Rev. Dr. Scott Mills officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Wabash Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be offered to Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, White's Residential Services, or Wabash Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash.

AMY CATHERINE CONNER CORNELL, of Wabash, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was born on Nov. 19, 1976, she leaves behind a legacy of audacious faith and generosity of spirit that will be remembered for generations. In all she did, Amy was the hands and feet of Jesus Christ. She was an enthusiastic encourager, quick to pray, and a dynamic example of how to see the hurt in others and accept them, not in spite of, but because of it. Above all else, Amy believed that Jesus could redeem all circumstances. "It would not be hyperbole to say that anyone who met Amy loved her; she had a captivating way of meeting someone once and connecting with them deeply." Those she loved would exclusively be called by nicknames instead of their given names. Amy's children, Annie, Christian and Conner Cornell, had no doubt they were cherished every moment, unconditionally. She often insisted that her husband of nearly ten years, Jonathan Cornell, was everything "true, noble, right, pure, and admirable." Amy exuberated excellence in every pursuit, receiving degrees from Purdue University, IU Law School, and Princeton Theological Seminary. Her professional accomplishments were numerous and admirable, but most importantly, they served her in her life mission to advocate for the marginalized and overlooked. As a chaplain at White's Residential and Family Services, she helped young people recognize their worth and know True Love. As Wabash Superior Court Judge, only the third in history, she was a passionate advocate of its proactive courts. Amy is survived by her husband, children; father, Merle Conner; brother, David (Laura) and their children, Cadey, Calvin, and Caleb Conner; brother, John (Melissa) and their children, Jude, and Levi Conner; Greg, Barb, and Peter Cornell; Mahmoud and Ginny Baali; and a host of Conner and Cornell family members who adored her. She was preceded in death by her mama, Judy Conner; her beloved uncle, Pete; and cousin, Sam Baali. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Honeywell Center's Ford Theater. The Rev. Dr. Scott Mills officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Wabash Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be offered to Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic, White's Residential Services, or Wabash Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Grandstaff - Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash. Funeral Home GRANDSTAFF - HENTGEN FUNERAL SERVICE

1241 Manchester Avenue

Wabash , IN 46992

(260) 563-8879 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close