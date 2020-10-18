AMY DIANE ALBER, 45, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Amy was born Jan. 7, 1975 in Fort Wayne. She was a Housing Specialist at Fort Wayne Housing Authority. She loved her family and enjoyed the special times with her grandson. Amy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kayla (Sean) Ellis of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandson, Ronin Ellis; father and step mother, Phil (Dian Sullivan) Albers of Fort Wayne. Amy was preceded in death by her mother, Marilyn Alber; brother, Todd Alber. Funeral Service is 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling from 2 to 4 p.m. Face masks are required and social distancing will be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to Northeastern Kidney Foundation or Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com