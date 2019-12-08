AMY F. HUTH, 60, of Fort Wayne, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on April 11, 1959, she was a daughter of the late Richard M. Ferguson and Alice (Younghaus) Ferguson, who survives. She graduated from Bishop Luers High School in 1977 and was a graduate of Ball State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work. Amy worked as an office manager at her family-owned business, Precision Dental Laboratory. She loved spending time with her family, her grandchildren, and her friends. She is also survived by her husband of 35 years, Michael S. Huth; daughters, Lucy A. (Matthew L.) Fisher of Fort Wayne, Abigail R. (John Michael J.) Boger of Fort Wayne; and three grandchildren, Norah Fisher, Emmalynn Boger, and Oliver Boger; and her siblings, Ann M. (Daniel) Richards of Grand Rapids, Mich., Matthew J. Ferguson of Fort Wayne, and Mary K. Callander of Columbus, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Ferguson. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home, or the . Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 8, 2019