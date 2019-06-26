AMY L. YOUNG

  • "We loved you Amy!! Such a beautiful soul. Will miss your..."
    - Cathy Art
Service Information
Mungovan Simple
2114 South Calhoun Street
Ft. Wayne, IN
46802
(260)-744-2114
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
3705 S. Anthony Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
3705 S. Anthony Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
AMY L. YOUNG, 31, passed away on Friday June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Amy was a mother and a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Vincent Smith- Young and Lilliana Young both at Home; also by her mother Deborah (Dain) Young-Christensen of Fort Wayne; father, Donald T. Young of Rockford, Mich.; sisters, Jennifer Gomes, Lauren Gomes, Erica Howell and Siri Lent all of Fort Wayne. Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Jeff Geisler officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Amy Young Memorial Fund for the education of her children at any Flag Star Bank. Arrangements by Mungovan Simple Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 26, 2019
