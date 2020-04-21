ANASTASIA RICHARDS, 96, died Thursday, April 26, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen, in Fort Wayne. She was a self-employed beauty shop owner. She loved her family, people, and enjoyed growing her flowers and vegetables. Survivors include daughter, Irene H. (Robert) LaLone of New Haven; son, Edger J. (Mary) Grabowski of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Jessica M. (Kevin) Napadow of Crown Point, Ind.; grandsons, Stephanos (Juatanne) Ger of Fort Wayne and Dr. Jeffrey M. Grabowski of Hamilton, Mont.; and great-grandsons, Ethan and Noah Ger She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Richards. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will be at Lindenwood Cemetary. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 21, 2020