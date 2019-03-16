ANCEL "ANDY" WOOD

ANCEL "ANDY" WOOD, 75, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the so n of the late Blanche Koch and was raised by his grandparents, the late Hugh and Jessie Martin. Andy worked as a drywall installer for over 55 years. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon Wood of Fort Wayne; children, Sara (Jay) Stuck of Wauseon, Ohio, Kara Kline of Fort Wayne, Lana Booker of New Albany, Ind., and Phillip Wood of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, Kenny, Stephanie, Michael, Caitlin, Kristen, Andy, Alex, and Anna; and great-grandchildren, Sloane, Sage and Sofie. Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health & Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2019
