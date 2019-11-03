ANDREA RACHELLE BOLDEN, 41, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Andrea was the daughter of the late Melvin Bolden Sr. and Darlene Bolden who survives. Andrea graduated from South Side High School and earned her Bachelor's degree in Education from IPFW. She worked as a Math tutor with IPFW and PFW. Andrea loved her family and cherished her grandchildren. Surviving are her son, Juwan (Alyssa Atkins) Bolden; siblings, Melvin (Elizabeth) Bolden Jr., Rodney (Debbie Reyes) Bolden, Greg (Tomorrow Lee) Bolden, and Andrew (Jenoy) Bolden; grandchildren, Maliah, Lilliana and Juwan Jr.; along with 14 nieces and nephews. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Andrea's grandchildren's education fund c/o Juwan Bolden.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019