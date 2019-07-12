ANDREW DOUGHERTY, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. At 18, Hamid Foladiyan came to Fort Wayne, seeking refuge from the death of his parents, two sisters and two brothers in Afghanistan. Hamid's drive and determination quickly impressed those he met, including his informal adoptive American parents. He earned his citizenship in 2005 and chose his American name, Andrew Dougherty, in honor of his new family. He bought a home, married, and proudly served with the U.S. military as an interpreter from 2011 to 2013. Andrew graduated with his GED in June of 2010 and from Ivy Tech in 2018. He moved to Texas in August of 2018 to start his own HVAC business. He is missed and survived by his wife, Haida Dougherty; daughters, Sara, (10) and Meaghan (7); parents, Terry and Margie Dougherty; brother, Brian Shultz; and sisters, Monica Heltz and Jeanne Rohrs. Funeral Prayer is 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Hockemeyer-Miller Funeral Home. For online condolences, visit hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 12, 2019