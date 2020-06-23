ANDREW F. "ANDY" HAMMER, 77, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia, Fort Wayne. Born in The Bronx, N.Y., he was the son of the late Andrew and Catherine (Hughes) Hammer. He was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Wayne, ran the church social committee with his wife, and was a Minister of Welcome. He was also a past member of the Holy Name Society at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven, and the past president of the New Haven Swim Team. He also enjoyed sailing, operating radio-controlled cars, boats, and planes, and playing pickle ball. Some might remember him as Mr. McHenry, a character he played on The Uncle Ducky Show which aired in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Frances (Carretta) Hammer; daughter, Leonora (Gregory) Starr of Carmel; and grandchildren, Gabriel Andrew and Luke Edward Starr. He was also preceded in death by two brothers. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 Dewald St., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Father Tyrell Alles officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Masks are required both at the funeral home and the church. Burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Masses. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.