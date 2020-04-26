ANDREW JEAN SMITH, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla., at the Bay Pines VAHCS. Born in Fort Wayne on May 7, 1945, he was the son of Jean and Gene Smith of Leo, Ind. Andy served in the Army from April of 1967 to September of 1968. He served with the 199th Light Infantry Brigade in Vietnam. While serving, he earned nine different medals including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star with Valor, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He leaves behind his wife, Gwen Smith; sister, Jo Thorn; and his two nephews, Ken and Kevin Thorn. Interment is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Arlington National Cemetery, with his immediate family present. In memory of Andy, please thank a veteran and support the soldiers, who serve so faithfully across the world.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020