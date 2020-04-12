ANDREW K. McKISSICK (1969 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANDREW K. McKISSICK.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Obituary
Send Flowers

ANDREW K. McKISSICK, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born May 25, 1969, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Kirby D. McKis sick and Diana (Handlin) McKis sick. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Rayl) McKissick; children, Stephanie, Alexander and Amber McKissick; brother, Thomas (Laura) McKissick; and mother, Carol McKissick. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Sue Runser; and grandparents, Andrew and Georgianna Handlin. A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details