ANDREW K. McKISSICK, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born May 25, 1969, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Kirby D. McKis sick and Diana (Handlin) McKis sick. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Rayl) McKissick; children, Stephanie, Alexander and Amber McKissick; brother, Thomas (Laura) McKissick; and mother, Carol McKissick. He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Sue Runser; and grandparents, Andrew and Georgianna Handlin. A Celebration of Andrew's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be given to Riley Hospital for Children. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 12, 2020