ANDREW L. STRITE, 23, of Fort Wayne, died Monday, April 1, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Andrew was born July 16, 1995 in Auburn. Andrew was a graduate of DeKalb High School and was an apprentice plumber at Pranger Enterprises. He enjoyed motorcycles, hunting, fishing and spending time with his puppy, Bella. He is survived by his mother, Diana S. Strite of Waterloo; fianc‚, Kaitlin Roebel of Fort Wayne; brother, Jeremy Strite of Waterloo; sister, Heather Strite of Waterloo; grandmothers, Agnes Roudabush of Waterloo and Ruth Garman of Butler; Kaitlin's parents, Dave (Teresa Johnson) Roebel and Michele Peconge; and Kaitlin's brothers, Zachary and Austin Roebel. He was preceded in death by his father, Roger H. Strite; and grandfather, Louis Garman. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2018, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn. Memorial donations may be made to Riley Hospitals for Children or Visiting Nurse.



502 N. Main Street

Auburn , IN 46706

