ANDREW LEE BETZ, 31, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne where he was also born and raised. Andrew enjoyed going to the lake, camping, and fishing. He also loved the ocean and palm trees. He was a forklift operator for most of his career. He is survived by his father, Jerry (Teresa) Betz of Fort Wayne; and mother, Cynthia (Robert) Biddle of Palm Bay, Fla. He is also survived by his sisters, Amber (Chad Miller) Betz of Fort Wayne, Alison and Autumn Biddle, both of Palm Bay, Fla.; stepbrothers, Dennis (Marie) Orr of Butler, Ind., and David Meyer of Fort Wayne; as well as grandparents, and several nieces and nephews. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com