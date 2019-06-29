ANDREW T. MINICK

  • "Tom, Jane, Kristine and family, I'm so saddened to hear of..."
    - Angie Nichols
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
ANDREW T. MINICK, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, after a short battle with colon cancer. Born on Nov. 5, 1970 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the son of Tom and Jane Minick, who survive. Andy enjoyed music of all types, but specifically Rock and Roll. In his spare time he enjoyed cooking out on the grill and spending time with his family. He worked at Steve Miller Construction, and most recently Ralph Bean and Sons Painting. Andy was a man's man. His work was physical and challenging. He was never afraid of getting dirty, sweaty and often dared injury to get the job finished. "Well done, Andy!" Surviving are his sister, Kristine (Rajiv) Radhakrishnan; nieces, Anjali and Kavita; former wife, Tina Minick; step-daughters, Amanda and Sabrina; numerous step-grandchildren; beloved dog, Buddy; and good friend, Memmo. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Central Ministries, 5801 Schwartz Rd., Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with calling one hour prior. Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice.
