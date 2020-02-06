ANDREW WILLIAM DIETSCH, 47, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 9, 1973, in Fort Wayne, he graduated from Snider High School in 1991 and Purdue University Calumet with a Bachelor's degree. Andy was an insurance agent at Farmers Insurance for two years. Andy is survived by sons, Will and Braden; former wife, Jody; and father, William. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil service at 3:45 p.m. (public is welcome). Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E for Animals. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 6, 2020