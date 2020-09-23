ANDRON D. JACKSON, 36, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was currently employed by Sham baugh & Sons and enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family. Surviving are his mother, Shirlene Jackson; father, Albert Jackson; children, Adrianna Rhines and Andron D. Jackson Jr.; adopted son, Kamari Jackson; sister, Sha-Ron Jackson; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Community Baptist Church, 3032 Smith St., with walk-through visitation starting at 10 a.m. Masks will be required. Social distancing is encouraged. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com