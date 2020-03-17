ANGEL DARLENE BRITTENHAM, 78, passed Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. She was a South Side High School graduate. Angel retired as the executive secretary to the president of the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne. She enjoyed gardening, family gatherings, lake family vacations and time with their dogs. Angel was a former member of Faith United Methodist Church and a current member of Broadway Christian Church. She participated in several mission trips, volunteered with the Broadway Christian In as Much Benevolence Program for the poor, and the John Chapman Kiwanis Club. Angel was a very kind, caring and loving soul who was adored by her family and friends and will be dearly missed. She is survived by husband, David A. Brittenham; daughters, Dawn Clevenger-Fair, Gwen Taylor and Holly Clevenger; brother, Gordon (Ilene) Bodie; grandchildren, Zach (Lauren) Foster, Kyle (Kayla) Foster, Courtney (Mike) Ashley, Amber Tomkinson, Emilee Taylor, Rebecca Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren. Funeral Service is 11 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to In as Much Benevolence Program at Broadway Christian Church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2020