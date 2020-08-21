1/1
ANGEL MAY CARTER
2001 - 2020
ANGEL MAY CARTER, 19, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Born June 6, 2001, Angel was a vibrant, smart, beautiful young lady who was outgoing and loved by everyone. Surviving are her mother, Dawn Hipshire; father, Michael Carter; sisters, Ann and Ashley Korn, Brittney Whitesell, and Brianna Carter; brothers, Aaron, Brian and James Carter; maternal grandmother, Joan Korn; and maternal grandfather, Richard Korn. Angel was preceded in death by her brother, Austin Korn. Service is noon Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Calling hours
11:00 AM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
25
Service
12:00 PM
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
AUG
25
Burial
02:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens
