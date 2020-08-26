ANGEL RIVERA, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. Born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on May 30, 1933, he was the fourth of seven children and a son of Mercedes Rivera and Claudio Rivera. Angel came to Indiana in 1966 to settle and provide his family with a prosperous future. In 1967, he brought his family to Indiana to start fulfilling that dream. Angel was a very determined young man, at times working two full time jobs to provide for his family. Angel retired from the Indiana State Developmental Center in 1995 after 28 years of service. Angel was an avid Salsa dancer with his wife, and loved his Latin music and was passionate for baseball and boxing. He loved his daily morning coffee and donut, along with Coney Island and Powers Hamburgers. His adoration for his pets was unforgettable. "Most of all was his love for his children, and beloved grandchildren which will leave an indelible void in our hearts." Angel is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maria Baez Rivera of Fort Wayne; son, Hiram (Marianne) Rivera of Roanoke, Ind.; daughters, Maria I. Rivera Habibi (Siroos) of Indianapolis, Ind., and Nancy J. Cano of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Aryana and Arman Habibi, and Erica and Vanessa Cano. Angel was preceded in death by infant son, Angel. A private funeral service will take place. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com