ANGELA C. SILVERS, 62, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Terre Haute, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Albert, Sr. and Marilyn Silvers. Angela loved caring for her family as a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Sean (Catherine) Silvers, Deirdre (Joel) Fisher, Desiree (Joshua) Johnson, Billie Jo Frantz, Elizabeth (Carl) Fairfax, Gary (Glory) Frantz, Earl Frantz, Christopher Schutz, and Matthew (Dominik) Schutz; 21 grandchildren, one great-grandson; and siblings, Anita Silvers and Russell Silvers. Angela was also preceded in death by three brothers, Albert, Jr., Anthony, and Allen. Service is 10:30 am, Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019