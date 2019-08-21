ANGELA D. BRANIGAN, 44, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Surviving are her daughters, Alexis and Aleese Branigan; parents, Evans and Lois Branigan; brother, Evans "Bryant" (Heather) Branigan III; sisters, Aleshia (Torren) Branigan and Demetria Bradberry; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with viewing one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Service. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 21, 2019