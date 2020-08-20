1/1
ANGELA LEANNE "ANGIE" CHASEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANGELA LEANNE "ANGIE" CHASEY, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born March 8, 1966, in Bluffton, she was the daughter of Michael J. and Marlyn K. (Durr) Koons. She graduated from Norwell High School in 1985 and from Ball State University in 1989. At the time of her passing she worked as Director of Leadership Gifts for the Parkview Foundations. Earlier in her career she served in the offices of Governor Evan Bayh, Governor Parris Glendening (Maryland), and Senator Evan Bayh. Angie was an active member at Trinity Episcopal Church, Fort Wayne, where she served on the Vestry and other committees. She was a proud recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash. Angie is survived by countless family and friends who loved her, including her devoted husband, Ryan of Fort Wayne; mother, Marlyn Koons of Ossian; aunt, Melanie Durr of Bluffton; uncles, Douglas Durr of Bluffton, David (Sally) Durr of St. Joseph, Mich., and Eric Koons of Albuquerque, N.M., and Livy; and her Springer Spaniel. She was preceded in passing by her father, Michael Koons. Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church. A gathering of family and friends is from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, Parkview Foundations, or the Town of Ossian, Archbold Wilson Park for a memorial marker in Angie's name in her beloved hometown. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
2604241525
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved