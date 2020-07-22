1/1
ANGELA PRESLER-PALMER
1939 - 2020
ANGELA PRESLER - PALMER, 80, of Monroeville, Ind., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 20, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 6, 1939, in Mon roeville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Harry Stallbaum and Maxine (Miller) Stallbaum. Angela was first united in marriage to James E. Presler on April 3, 1959 in Monroeville, Ind.; he preceded her in death on Dec. 1, 1974. Angela was then united in marriage to Bruce E. Palmer on Feb. 15, 1985, in Corunna, Ind.; he preceded her in death on March 14, 2009. Angela was a member of the Monroeville United Methodist Church and the Heritage Lions Club. She was a longtime volunteer at the Cornerstone Youth Center and also the Adams - Heritage Nursing Home. Angela was a receptionist at Physician's Plaza, in Fort Wayne, for Dr. Hoover for many years. She also was employed at Mutual Security as an agent and customer service representative. Surviving are her daughters, Lisa (Craig) Johnson of New Paris, Debra (Gary) Keller of Clarion, Iowa, and Dana (Ray) Goelz of Valparaiso, Ind.; sister, Jennifer (Larry) Peckham of Monroeville, Ind.; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Miller, Phillip (Karen) Johnson, Dr. Amy Keller, Emily (Matt) Cook, Dr. Andrew Keller, Anthony Goelz, and Alexandra Goelz; and seven great- grandchildren, Joya Miller, Briggs Miller, Claire Johnson, Caroline Johnson, James Cook, William Cook, and Noah Cook. In consideration for everyone's health, a private memorial service will be held for Angela's family in August with burial to follow at Monroeville Memorial Cemetery. Preferred memorials to Monroeville United Methodist Church or Cornerstone Youth Center in Monroeville. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home - Jacobs Chapel in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
111 South Water Street
Monroeville, IN 46773
(260) 623-3279
