ANGELA RENEE GORDON, 50, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Angela was the daughter of the late Ernest Bland, and Alice and Robert Kelsaw. Angela graduated from Elmhurst High School. She was the activities director at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home for 25 years. Angela had a passion for singing. She enjoyed shopping, and the fellowship of her friends and family. Surviving are her daughter, Amoni Anderson; brother, Christopher (Rose) Morris; and several extended family members. Angela was also preceded in death by her sister, Felicia Banks. Service is noon Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Grace Temple Church of God In Christ, 2241 Smith Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 pm to 8 pm. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020