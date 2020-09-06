ANGELA (ANGIE) RENEE WESTFALL (DOBBS), 41, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by love and her soulmate's arms. Angie blasted into this universe in what she called her astronaut suit a mere 41 years ago. "If you knew her, you know she was of the stars as she shined brighter than a soul has ever shone." Without negativity or complaint she faced life as a 7-foot tall superhero while wearing a barely 5-foot tall suit. Angie's soul was its own color, her love was its own light, a force to be reckoned with. Being an Auntie was her greatest passion and she had all the solace knowing she would be reunited with her niece Breeliegh who preceded her in death. Angie is survived by her wife and love of her life, Jen Westfall; son, Mason (Haley) West; sisters, Diana (Brian) Jackson, Ashley (Andrew) Wilson, and Lacy (Josh) Yoquelet; brother, Noah Arnold; dad, Richard Arnold; and the other loves of her life, nieces Charlotte, Gabriella and nephew Braxton; and her faithful companion, beloved sweaty-bellied pug named Lucy. She was also preceded by and now hanging out with her Grandpa and Grandma Dayton; her mother, Debbie Arnold; and sister, Heather Arnold. "We cannot wait to be reunited with this most beautiful soul and see where her next adventure and new suit has led her. See you in 3 minutes." FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.