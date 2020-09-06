1/1
ANGELA RENEE WESTFALL (ANGIE) (DOBBS)
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANGELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANGELA (ANGIE) RENEE WESTFALL (DOBBS), 41, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home surrounded by love and her soulmate's arms. Angie blasted into this universe in what she called her astronaut suit a mere 41 years ago. "If you knew her, you know she was of the stars as she shined brighter than a soul has ever shone." Without negativity or complaint she faced life as a 7-foot tall superhero while wearing a barely 5-foot tall suit. Angie's soul was its own color, her love was its own light, a force to be reckoned with. Being an Auntie was her greatest passion and she had all the solace knowing she would be reunited with her niece Breeliegh who preceded her in death. Angie is survived by her wife and love of her life, Jen Westfall; son, Mason (Haley) West; sisters, Diana (Brian) Jackson, Ashley (Andrew) Wilson, and Lacy (Josh) Yoquelet; brother, Noah Arnold; dad, Richard Arnold; and the other loves of her life, nieces Charlotte, Gabriella and nephew Braxton; and her faithful companion, beloved sweaty-bellied pug named Lucy. She was also preceded by and now hanging out with her Grandpa and Grandma Dayton; her mother, Debbie Arnold; and sister, Heather Arnold. "We cannot wait to be reunited with this most beautiful soul and see where her next adventure and new suit has led her. See you in 3 minutes." FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved