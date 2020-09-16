1/1
ANGELA SUZANNE WISE
ANGELA SUZANNE WISE, 46, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Rex Wise Sr. and Judy Herman. She graduated from Northrop High School in 1993. Angela was a member of Fellowship Missionary Church. She will be remembered as a mother who loved her children with her whole heart, always caring for the needs of others. She loved her flowers, shopping, Rock n' Roll, and most of all she loved Jesus. Angela is survived by her children, Cassandra (Jordan) Roberts of Warsaw, Ind. and Ian Grostefon of Fort Wayne; grandmother, Terry Benner of Lemont, Ill.; siblings, Rex Wise of Fort Wayne and Leslie (Ryan) Pressley of Angola, Ind.; fianc‚, Mark Magdich of Fort Wayne; and stepfather Bill Herman. She was also preceded in death by her grandfather, William Benner; and two brothers, Chadd Kelley and Wesley Kelley. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Fellowship Missionary Church
SEP
17
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellowship Missionary Church
SEP
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Church
SEP
18
Service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Missionary Church
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
