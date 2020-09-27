1/1
ANGELIA AKER
ANGELIA AKER, 56 years young, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Sam and Sue Manning; siblings, Tammy, Valerie (Mary Lou), Debbie (Mike), Lori (Greg), and Sammy; children, Tara (Vanessa), Cody (Jessica) and Amanda; and grandchildren, Zoee, Serenity, Rowan, Devin, and Colton. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Howard J. Aker. "She was a beautiful soul filled with love, life and compassion. She had a smile that would brighten anyone's day." Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. All memorials are to the family to cover funeral expenses.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
05:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
OCT
2
Service
07:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
