ANGELIA AKER, 56 years young, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Sam and Sue Manning; siblings, Tammy, Valerie (Mary Lou), Debbie (Mike), Lori (Greg), and Sammy; children, Tara (Vanessa), Cody (Jessica) and Amanda; and grandchildren, Zoee, Serenity, Rowan, Devin, and Colton. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Howard J. Aker. "She was a beautiful soul filled with love, life and compassion. She had a smile that would brighten anyone's day." Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling two hours prior. All memorials are to the family to cover funeral expenses.