ANGELINA RAMOS
1958 - 2020
ANGELINA RAMOS, 61, of Decatur, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in Fort Wayne surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 28, 1958, in Decatur, she was a daughter of the late Adan and Andrea Eguia. She was a member of the V.F.W. and Moose Lodge. Angelina loved her family and crafts. She is survived by her daughters, Sonja Ramos, Monica (Paul Vasquez) Ramos and Stephanie (Andy Solis) Ramos; sons, Richard (Mary Lou) Ramos, Joseph (Jennifer) Ramos and Alejandro Ramos; many grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Mary Ann Eguia, Grace Tallez and Melinda Reyes; and brothers, Fernando Eguia, Adam (Wanda) Eguia, Oscar (Penny) Eguia, David Eguia, and Frank Eguia. Angelina was preceded in death by her husband, Paul A. Ramos Jr,; daughter, Valerie Ramos; son, Michael Ramos; sister, Esther Eguia; and brother, Louis Eguia. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Face covering required. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. To sign the online guestbook, vosot www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 6, 2020.
