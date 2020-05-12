ANGELINE R. WEINS, 93, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born, in Wisconsin, she was a member of St. Vincent Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She worked for Central Soya as a secretary. She is survived by her daughter, Janel (Tom) Ryan of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norbert "Nubs" Weins. Private services at St. Vincent Catholic Church, with burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Masses at St. Vincent Catholic Church. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2020.