ANGELINE ROSEMARY (ZULL) PRUIS

ANGELINE ROSEMARY (ZULL) PRUIS, passed away on Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, in the morning at Westminster Village. "Angie" was the first lady of Ball State University during her husband's tenure as BSU President (1968-1978). Born on April 8, 1923 in LaPorte, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Samuel J. and Rose Mary (Juranek) Zull. Angeline received her B.S. from Western Michigan University and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Keuka College in New York. She was a high school business teacher in Eaton Rapids, Mich. during the 1945-1946 school year and at Kalamazoo Christian High School during the 1946-1947 school year. In the 1960's she was self-employed and worked as a wage benefits resource person. Angie was an active volunteer in Kalamazoo with United Way, her church and the nursery, her sons' schools, Cub Scouts and Western Michigan University. She continued her active volunteer work and service after she and her husband, Dr. John Pruis, moved to Muncie in 1968. Angie was an active member at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, serving as an elder and food pantry chairperson for over 30 years and also helped with numerous special church projects. She was a member of Alpha Chapter of Psi Iota Xi where she served as treasurer; Decorator at Home Shows and Special Marker at the Bargain Box; member of D.A.R.; Delta Kappa Gamma; Mortarboard Alumni Association, where she served as president and local chapter student sponsor. She was also a member of P.E.O. Sisterhood; Art Students League president and secretary; Chairman of Eastern Indiana Art Show; Ball Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board Vice President, hospital volunteer and served as Antiques area chairperson and volunteer for 10 years for the Auxiliary auction; and served on the Delaware County Mental Health Board for several terms as secretary. Angie and John were introduced to Leelanau County, Mich. in the late 1960s and were thrilled when they were able to purchase a lot and build their special vacation home on Little Traverse Lake in 1973. They spent many weeks and long weekends there for nearly 40 years. They enjoyed their friends at the lake, the numerous activities available and hosted family members and friends there often. Their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren continue the family traditions they helped create at LTL and other favorite places throughout the county and greater bay area. They absolutely loved being up north. Survivors include three sons, David (Deborah) Pruis of Lakeville, Ind., Daniel (Patricia) Pruis of Traverse City, Mich. and Dirk (Kathleen) Pruis of Cincinnati, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jaime Pruis, Jonathan Pruis, Jennifer Pruis, Emily Pruis, Kyle Pruis and Kevin Pruis; seven great-grandchildren, Alec and Alaina Ailes; Tyce and Elsa Pruis; Ava and Carter Holderman and Audrey Bickwermert; and one brother, Raymond Zull (Marian) of Battle Creek, Mich. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, John J. Pruis, Ph.D on Jan. 16, 2016; one sister, Rosemary Downs, one brother, Dale Zull; and a special uncle, Frank Juranek. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Minnetrista, Muncie (IN 47303) or the Leelanau Conservancy, P.O. Box 1007, Leland (MI 49654). The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at

