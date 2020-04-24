ANGELITA VILLANUEVA, 97, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born Sept. 30, 1922, in Buda, Texas, she was a daughter of Juan Narvaez and Maria Sebas Tello. She loved being around her family, music and dancing. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, her kind heart, compassionate spirit and of course her homemade flour tortillas. Surviving are six children, Guadalupe, Petra (Domingo), Juana (J.B.), Pedro (Ofelia), Dora (Benjamin), and Victoriano Jr. (Tara); daugter-in-law, Gina; 23 grandchildren, 64 great- grandchildren, 28 great-great- grandchildren, and host of other family and friends whom she loved and they loved her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victoriano Sr.; two sons, Emeterio and Juan Villanueva; and seven siblings, Carmen, Sotero, Theodoro, Mauro, Maria, Lucita, and Paula. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. Condolences can be sent at www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 24, 2020