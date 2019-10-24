ANITA HODGIN MOSSER, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Parkview Hospital. Born Dec. 13, 1943, she was the first daughter of the late Gail and Elma Hodgin. She was married to Stan Mosser, the love of her life, for 47 years and they were inseparable. They worked side by side at the Bank of Geneva for 36 years. The two of them loved to travel both in and out of the country. They hosted numerous foreign exchange students, some of whom they have kept in contact with through the years. Anita possessed much humility and compassion for all people. She thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home. Both she and Stan derived much joy from their "ATNIP" social group, made up of wonderful, lifelong friends. Anita is survived by her daughter, Dana Mosser of Fort Wayne; youngest sister, Marla (Jim) Suding of Muncie, Ind.; and grandchildren, Max and Marcus, both of Ludington, Mich. Anita was also preceded in death by her son, Mark Tester; and her two middle sisters, Julia (Noel) Daniel and Donna Sweeny. She lost her husband and her best friend, Stan, in March of 2019. It gives family and close friends comfort to know that they are reunited and Anita will once be again, the "Yin" to Stan's "Yang". There will be a private graveside service at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva, Ind. Online condolences can be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019