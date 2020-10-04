ANITA JO LEE, 54, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late L. Wayne Byrd, and Katherine Byrd, who survives of Fort Wayne. Anita loved caring for her family as a homemaker and always made family a priority in her life. She enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, art, and diamond painting. Anita is also survived by her husband, Jonathon Lee of Fort Wayne; daughter, Candice Kunneke of Bangor, Maine; brother, Aron (Angelique) Byrd of Glen Allen, Va.; and several nephews and nieces. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Adkins. A private service will held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com