ANITA JO LEE
ANITA JO LEE, 54, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late L. Wayne Byrd, and Katherine Byrd, who survives of Fort Wayne. Anita loved caring for her family as a homemaker and always made family a priority in her life. She enjoyed Harley Davidson motorcycles, art, and diamond painting. Anita is also survived by her husband, Jonathon Lee of Fort Wayne; daughter, Candice Kunneke of Bangor, Maine; brother, Aron (Angelique) Byrd of Glen Allen, Va.; and several nephews and nieces. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Kimberly Adkins. A private service will held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
