ANITA KAY BREITUNG, 83, of Aurora, Ill., passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at her home. Born April 14, 1937, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of her loving late parents, Cecil and Gladys Goodson. Anita graduated from North Side High School in Fort Wayne, in 1955. She loved animals, especially her several cats over the years and took care of many a stray in need. She was also a great cook, which her family truly enjoyed! In addition to being a giving mother, she excelled in setting up their new homes in different states as her husband moved up in his career during the 1960s and 1970s. Plus she took leaving old friends and making new friends in stride each time. Those who knew Anita can testify to her sharp sense of humor and fun. In later years, she became known for wearing her "funny T-shirts" every day that always made people laugh. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to the late Arnold George Breitung; cherished mother of Barry (Cynthia) Breitung of Oak Park, Ill., and Shari Breitung of Naperville, Ill.; dearest "Grammy A" of Ava Breitung; fond sister of Marlene (the late Andy) Weber of Fort Wayne. She will be greatly missed by her family and many others. Interment is private. Private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery, Pepin, Wis. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville (IL 60540). For more information, please call (630)355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com