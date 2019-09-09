ANITA L. BROOKS, 79, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Fort Wayne. Born in Nobles ville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Richard and Violet "Marie" Roude bush. She is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Kleinschmidt of Fort Wayne, Stephen Roudebush of Dayton, Ohio, and David (Karen) Roudebush of Angola, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. Anita was also preceded in death by her husband, Norm Brooks, on May 10, 2019. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 9, 2019