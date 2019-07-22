ANITA MONCE, 69, of Lagro, Ind., died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 7:10 a.m. at Parkview Wabash Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1949 in Wabash, she was the daughter of John Richard and Thais "Louise" (Klein) Elward. Anita was a 1967 graduate of Northfield High School. She married Richard Monce at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lagro on Nov. 28, 1969. While living in Fort Wayne, she worked at White Swan Hardware, and Sears. She is survived by her husband, Richard Monce of Lagro. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash. Father Nnamdi Moneme officiating. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Speicher Cemetery, Urbana, Ind. Preferred memorial is Lagro Community Church Food Pantry. The memorial guestbook for Anita may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 22, 2019