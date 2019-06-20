ANN (STENGREN) ALCENIUS, of Fort Wayne, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was greeted with open arms by her husband, Richard Alcenius, and her parents Sten and Marie (Grauer) Stengren. Ann was born Dec. 15, 1928, and enjoyed a long life. Her love of dogs kept her busy in between her activities with the Gad About Club, Encore, and the Hummel Club. Surviving are her son, Tim (Jenny) Alcenius; two grandchildren, Becca and David. "We invite you to share in the celebration of Ann's life." Celebration of Life is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with calling beginning at 11 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 20, 2019