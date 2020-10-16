1/1
ANN ELIZABETH (HAVENER) DAHLKAMP
ANN ELIZABETH (HAVENER) DAHLKAMP, 47, entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Robert L. Havener Sr. of Fort Wayne and the late Phyllis J. (Williams) Havener. Ann worked for RediMed for over 16 years. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church where she shared her beautiful voice in the Chancel Choir and Praise Team. Ann also sang many solos for weddings, funerals and during worship services. Ann was gracious at all times, considerate, kind, always putting others before herself. She never forgot a birthday, anniversary or special occasion where a gift or card was not given. Ann loved many things, her Lord, her church, her family and friends, euchre, cats, horror films and The Golden Girls, but there is nothing that she treasured and loved more than her children, Caleb and Ellie. Ann is survived by her children, Caleb and Ellie Dahlkamp, both of Fort Wayne; former husband, Craig Dalhkamp of Fort Wayne; siblings, Bob (Bonnie) Havener Jr, of Fort Wayne, Becki (George) Elonzae of Fort Wayne and Richard (Jan) Havener of Zanesville, Ind.; and loving friend, Beth Ann Richards. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 917 W. Jefferson Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Burial at Lindenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Annie's children's education fund. Please make checks payable to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, earmarked Dahlkamp Education Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 16, 2020.
