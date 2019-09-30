Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN GESTIE CHAPPUIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANN GESTIE CHAPPUIS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded and comforted by her family. Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Fargo, N.D., she was the daughter of Emory and Gladys Quinn Gestie. Ann always credited her love of flowers and gardening to her father who made his living as a florist. After graduating from Fargo High School in 1945, she moved to Ann Arbor to attend the

ANN GESTIE CHAPPUIS, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded and comforted by her family. Born Aug. 18, 1927, in Fargo, N.D., she was the daughter of Emory and Gladys Quinn Gestie. Ann always credited her love of flowers and gardening to her father who made his living as a florist. After graduating from Fargo High School in 1945, she moved to Ann Arbor to attend the University of Michigan . Ann's first year on campus was special because she lived with her aunt Edie and uncle Arnie Kuethe, who was an Engineering Professor. During the next three years, Ann was active in the Delta Gamma Sorority and in 1949 graduated with a B.A. in Political Science. Ann married her college sweetheart, Bob Chappuis and celebrated 63 years of marriage before his death in 2012. His involvement with Michigan football led to a lifelong family tradition of tailgating and comradery around football Saturdays in Ann Arbor. After graduation, Ann and Bob moved to Chicago where Bob briefly played professional football. They then moved to South Bend, Ind., where their four children were born and lasting friendships were made. Eventually, they made their home in Fort Wayne where they lived for 45 years. During this time, Ann was actively involved in many community, charitable and social organizations. Her PEO sisters were especially important to her and she remained active with this organization throughout her life and wherever she lived. Ann and Bob eventually moved back to Ann Arbor in 2003, the city where they had so many fond memories and friends. Ann had a wide variety of interests including the stock market and current events. She loved antiquing and was an avid reader. Some of her greatest memories were of her travels throughout the world with friends and family, however, she especially cherished her time spent with her grandchildren in Vero Beach, Fla. Ann lived a life full of love and laughter. She will be missed by many, but especially by her children and grandchildren, Mary (Jim) McCord, Rob (Jill) Chappuis, Mark (Cindy) Chappuis, Betsy (Rob) Wilson; along with nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorials can be sent to Michigan League, 911 N. University, Ann Arbor, MI 48109; or The Center for the Education of Women (CEW), 330 E. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Michigan Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close