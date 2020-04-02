ANN L. CARROLL, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home. Born Aug. 7, 1928, in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Peter and Mildred B. Stoffel. Ann graduated from Huntington Catholic High School in 1946 and attended University of St. Francis. Ann's memberships included Queen of Angels Catholic Church and Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She was a homemaker and also had a 14-year career at Duplex Products, retiring in 1997. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Steven) Wagner) of Poneto, Ind., Susan (Tom) Dunlap of Golden, Colo., Jimmie (Amanda) Carroll of Fort Wayne, and David (Julie) Carroll of Fort Wayne; brother, Thomas (Peg) Stoffel of Huntington, Ind.; sister, Doris Diamond of Indianapolis, Ind.; 15 grandchildren, and 15 great - grandchildren. Ann was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James R. Carroll, in 2010; and brother-in-law, Bob Diamond. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. A public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020