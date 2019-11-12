ANN LANE, 91, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 16, 1928, in LaCenter, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Taft and Frankie Burnett. Ann had a passion and love for music and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. She is survived by her children, Susan (Brian) Jones and Mark (Fran) Lane, both of Fort Wayne, and Tom (Jeanette) Lane of Bluffton, Ind.; grandchildren, Adam (Erin) Lane, Rachel (Channing) Lamborn, Caleb Lane, Rebekah Lane, Laura Jones, and David Jones; and great-grandchildren, Grace Lane, Claire Lane, Camden Lamborn, and Owen Lamborn. She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice Thomas Lane Sr.; grandson, Benjamin Lane; and brother, Don Burnett. Graveside service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Maplelawn Cemetery, 1335 N. 13th St., Paducah, Ky. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Preferred memorials may be made to the donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2019