ANN M. MATTESON, 89, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Signature Care Nursing Home. Born April 6, 1930 in Reynolds, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Elsie (Wertin) Callahan. She worked for Magnavox for 30 years and Parker Hannifin for over 10 years before retiring. Surviving are her sons, Colby (Geri Jordan) Matteson and Doug (Gracie) Matteson, both of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Gail Callahan of Chicago, Ill. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her son, Brad Matteson; grandson, Alex Matteson; and brothers, Stanley Callahan and Lynn Callahan. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, with visitation one hour prior. Entombment in Covington Memorial Gardens.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019