ANN MARIE SAALFRANK, 71, of Hoagland, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at her residence. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James D. Saalfrank of Hoagland; daughter, Lisa Marie (Tad) Smith of Hoagland; sister, Sally (Roy) Minnick of Decatur; half brother, Ed Kreager of Hudson, Fla.; sister-in-law, Lorraine Hobbs; and two grandchildren, Ella Ann Smith and Trevor James Smith. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father David Ruppert presiding. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Haggard-Sefton-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. To sign the guestbook, visit www.hshfuneralhome.com