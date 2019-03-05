ANN P. MURPHY, 87, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born May 18, 1931, in Rochester, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Sidney J. and Eloise Wilkin. Ann graduated from St. Michael's College of the University of Toronto, married, and raised a family for many years. She went back to school in 1987 and earned a degree in nursing from Indiana University - Purdue University Fort Wayne. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 15 years. She was also a longtime member of the IPFW women's book group and an avid gardener. Ann was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Surviving are her children, Daniel (Emily) Murphy, Brian Murphy, Mary Clare (Philip) Beaver, and Paul (Leigh Eicke) Murphy; seven grandchildren, Daniel, Esther, Patrick, Michael, Matthew, George, and John; and siblings, Sidney C. (Angela) Wilkin, Deborah (David) Springett, and Jeremy Wilkin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daniel P. Murphy. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN P. MURPHY.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 5, 2019