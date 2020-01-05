Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANN ROGERS McDONNELL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANN ROGERS - McDONNELL, 77, of Fort Wayne, went home to the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Born Oct. 21, 1942, in Sims, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Armond and Margaret (Cable) Rogers. Ann loved family, gardening, singing, and painting. She was a devoted member of Anthony Wayne 1st Church of God. Ann retired from the City of Fort Wayne after 35 years. Ann is survived by her sister, Kay McDonald; step-children, John and Anita McDonnell; step-grandchildren, Shania, Ari, Trayden and Lillie; her little dog, Lucky; and a host of friends she saw as family. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie McDonnell; and siblings, Norman Rogers, Rex Rogers and Rita Cruea. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Anthony Wayne 1st Church of God, 6012 South Bend Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anthony Wayne 1st Church of God, the Grabill Food Bank, or A.C.S.P.C.A.



Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020

