ANN (ADAMS) SPONHAUER
ANN (ADAMS) SPONHAUER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Born on Dec. 13, 1925 in Terre Haute, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Elgin and Mary (Brahney) Adams. She attended the American School of Ballet in New York City. For more than 40 years she owned and operated Ann Adam's School of Dance in Fort Wayne. She was a 50-plus-year member at Plymouth Congregational Church, Fort Wayne. She was also a longtime member at Brookwood Golf Course and a number of other organizations in the area. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Richard S. Sponhauer; sister, Lois Dugger Adams; and niece, Mary Ann Dugger. No services have been scheduled at this time. Klaehn Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements. Condolences and memories of Ann may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
