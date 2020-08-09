ANN THERESE HARFORD, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late James and Margaret (nee Pepe) Huth. Ann worked as an executive assistant for Central Soya and most recently for the U.S. Postal Service Encoding Center. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Harford of Fort Wayne; son, Paul Harford of Fort Wayne; daughter, Teresa "Terri" Hargrove of Fort Wayne; and two grandchildren, Riley and Johnathon; She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Stump. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com