1/1
ANN THERESE HARFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ANN THERESE HARFORD, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late James and Margaret (nee Pepe) Huth. Ann worked as an executive assistant for Central Soya and most recently for the U.S. Postal Service Encoding Center. She was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. Ann is survived by her husband of 55 years, Thomas Harford of Fort Wayne; son, Paul Harford of Fort Wayne; daughter, Teresa "Terri" Hargrove of Fort Wayne; and two grandchildren, Riley and Johnathon; She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Stump. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved